House prices increase 4.1% in second quarter
The rising trajectory of house prices slowed over the second quarter of the year, but the annual 4.1% advance that Bank of Greece data revealed on Thursday is still a remarkable rate given that much of the economy ground to a halt in spring.
In the first quarter the increase had amounted to 6.6%.