Promitheas lands the Basketball Super Cup, its first ever trophy
Promitheas Patras won its first ever national trophy as it beat Peristeri in the final of the Basketball Super Cup on Thursday, after seeing off AEK a day earlier.
The new tournament introduced by the Basket League was held in the form of a Final Four involving the top four teams in last year’s regular season (there were no playoffs due to the lockdown). It served as a competitive answer to the preseason friendlies and eventually produced more excitement than anticipated.
In the first semifinal on Wednesday Promitheas eliminated AEK with a 98-88 score, followed by the upset by host Peristeri over Panathinaikos (90-82).
In Thursday’s final Promitheas was the better team and overcame the host with an 82-74 score. Panathinaikos finished third, beating AEK 79-73 earlier in the day.