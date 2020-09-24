Promitheas Patras won its first ever national trophy as it beat Peristeri in the final of the Basketball Super Cup on Thursday, after seeing off AEK a day earlier.

The new tournament introduced by the Basket League was held in the form of a Final Four involving the top four teams in last year’s regular season (there were no playoffs due to the lockdown). It served as a competitive answer to the preseason friendlies and eventually produced more excitement than anticipated.

In the first semifinal on Wednesday Promitheas eliminated AEK with a 98-88 score, followed by the upset by host Peristeri over Panathinaikos (90-82).

In Thursday’s final Promitheas was the better team and overcame the host with an 82-74 score. Panathinaikos finished third, beating AEK 79-73 earlier in the day.