Cretan boy dies after electric scooter accident

[InTime News]

An 11-year-old boy who had sustained serious injuries from an accident with an electric scooter earlier this week has died, local media reported on Friday.

The boy had been hit by a car on Monday as he tried to cross the old national highway in Hersonissos in Iraklio on an electric scooter. The impact left him in critical condition, with serious injuries to his head and lungs.

Iraklio University Hospital chief Giorgos Halkiadakis told the Creta24 website that the boy’s condition took a sudden turn for the worse and he died in intensive care on Thursday night.