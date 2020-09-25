Half a million euros’ worth of drugs seized in Athens racket bust

[InTime News]

Police in Athens have seized illegal drugs with an estimated street value of 500,000 euros and arrested three men and a woman who are believed to be part of a larger gang selling large quantities of narcotics in Exarchia.

The suspects – all Greeks aged in their 30s and 40s – were arrested during an operation in the downtown Athens district which involved a series of raids on storage units and homes. More suspects are being sought in the ongoing operation against what is believed to have a racket with a significant scope of activity.

During the raids, officers seized 47 kilograms of marijuana, 1.4 kilograms of hashish, 574 grams of cocaine, 2,000 ecstasy tablets, 88 sheets of cannabis oil and a vial of MDMA, as well as equipment commonly used in the drug trade and more that 5,000 euros in cash.

Officers also seized a computer, several cellphones, documents and notes that they hope will shed more light on the gang’s activities.