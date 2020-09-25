Western Greece to come under fresh storm pressure

The islands of the Ionian and the western mainland should brace for more storms starting on Friday night and persisting through Saturday, the national weather service, EMY, said, warning of strong downpours and winds reaching speeds of 8 on the Beaufort scale.

EMY said that the new wet front will sweep in from the southwest, hitting the Ionian islands – which have been battered by cyclone Ianos and storms in recent days – and Epirus on Friday night. The wet and stormy weather will then spread northeast to Macedonia and Thrace on Saturday, possibly hitting Thessaly, where four people died in floods from Ianos.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly across the country over the weekend, down to daytime highs in the low- to mid-20s (Celsius) range.

In a related development, meanwhile, motorists are being advised not to travel in western Greece unless necessary on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, or to check conditions on the highways if this cannot be avoided.

The telephone numbers motorists can call for advice and assistance (from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday) are: 22950.269.00 for the stretch between Metamorfosi north of Athens to Sakrfeia in Fthiotida and 2641.306.306 for the stretch between Antirrio and Ioannina.