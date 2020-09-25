Special online event to celebrate Cyprus independence on September 30

[Reuters]

The International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) is hosting an online event on Wednesday, September 30, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Cyprus.

The keynote address at the event will be given by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiadis, while guest speakers include Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Cyprus’ presidential commissioner for overseas Cypriots, Photis Photiou, Ranking Democrat in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee US Senator Bob Menendez, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel, House Middle East Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Ted Deutch, and American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris.



Special remarks will also be delivered by AHEPA chief George Horiates, American Hellenic Council President Dr. James Dimitriou, American Hellenic Institute President Nick Larigakis, Federation of Cypriot American Organizations President Kyriacos Papastylianou, Hellenic American Leadership Council Executive Director Endy Zemenides, POMAK President Andreas Papaevripides, PSEKA Alternate President Tasos Zambas, and AHEPA Hellenic Affairs Chairman Savas Tsivicos.

The event will be held via Zoom (ID 859 3844 2976) starting at 12 noon local time.