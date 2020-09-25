Government to launch new virus awareness campaign in October

The government will launch a new TV campaign next month to raise awareness about the measures required to curb the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Friday.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee discussing legislation on relief measures for the victims of the Ianos storm that hit parts of Greece last week, Petsas said the TV spots will be similar to those of the successful “Menoume Spiti” (We Stay at Home) campaign that was played during the first lockdown.

The campaign will cost two million euros (plus VAT) and will be shown by all nationwide television stations.

Asked by the opposition why the government chooses to pay for the spots instead of choosing a public service campaign, Petsas responded that PSA ads are usually shown at low-rating time-slots which limits their effectiveness.