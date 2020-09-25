Twelve rescued from Thessaloniki apartment block fire

Firefighters in Thessaloniki on Friday rescued 12 people from an apartment block in the northern port city after a fire broke out there shortly after 2 a.m.



The 12 residents, who ranged in age from 5 to 85, were hospitalized for precautionary reasons while there were no reports of any injuries.



The police assisted in the evacuation while 24 firefighters and eight fire engines were dispatched to put out the blaze whose cause yesterday remained unclear.