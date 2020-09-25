286 new virus infections bring total to 16,913

Greek health authorities confirmed 286 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 37 of these identified at Greece's entry points, according to data published on Friday.

The total number of infections totals 16,913, of whom 55.7 pct are men, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its daily briefing.

Three patients died from Covid-19, raising total fatalities in Greece at 369. The median age of deceased patients was 78 years and most had underlying health problems.

A total of 63 individuals are at intensive care units and 197 have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 1,256,436 tests since the start of the pandemic.