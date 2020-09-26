Swedish concerns over the Greek economy

The pandemic has led to uncertainty among Swedish companies active in Greece, with a significant number of them expecting to reduce their investment expenditure this year.



This is largely in line with the trend for Swedish companies operating in the rest of Europe, according to a survey conducted by the National Board of Trade of Sweden in cooperation with the Swedish Embassy in Athens and the Hellenic-Swedish Chamber of Commerce on how Swedish firms in Greece perceive business sentiment in this country.



Participants in the survey, which included 19 out of the 35 Swedish companies in Greece, said the main challenges they face in this country are the high corporate taxation, the low level of digitization and bureaucracy.



They did acknowledge the state’s effort to improve in those domains and view the high level of personal safety and the access to skilled personnel as advantages.



They also discern strong prospects in the sectors of waste management, the environment, transport and recycling.