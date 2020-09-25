Kiosks, mini markets to close at midnight in Attica

Kiosks, mini markets and liquor stores will have to close at midnight in Attica and other regions where the number of coronavirus infections remains high, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced on Friday.

The new directive excludes pharmacies and gas stations.

The midnight to 5 a.m. closure will begin on Saturday and last until October 4, he said.

Hardalias also announced further restrictive measures in the regional unit of Trikala which include wearing face coverings indoors and outdoors.

The new rules will take effect on Saturday (Sept. 26).