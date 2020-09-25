ATHEX: Bourse loses 3 bln euros in 6 sessions

The Greek bourse posted losses on Friday for the sixth session in succession, a spell that has shaved some 3 billion euros off its capitalization. However, the market currently appears oversold, and the moderate containment of the second wave of the pandemic may well lead to a recovery at the start of next week. The balance of stocks on Friday, which favored the climbers, thanks to mid-caps, attests to that.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 617.90 points, shedding 0.33% from Wednesday’s 619.96 points. On a weekly basis it decreased 6.17%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.27% to 1,473.58 points, while the mid-caps index bounced back 0.47%.

The banks index fell 1.69%, as Eurobank shrank 3.05% and Piraeus gave up 2.57%. Coca-Cola HBC sank 3.17% and Viohalco parted with 2.92%, while OPAP earned 2.66% and PPC 2.47%.

In total 43 stocks registered gains, 37 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €37.4 million, down from Thursday’s €43.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.31% to 43.54 points.