Greece is the number 1 destination of TUI customers to date this year, and the German tour operator intends to enhance its relationship with Greece through what it expects will be a better season in 2021.

TUI board member and senior executive official Sebastian Ebel met on Friday with Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, and stated afterward that “we wish to further deepen our close relationship with Greece and I am optimistic about the 2021 season.”

The main conclusions of the meeting were that most TUI customers picked Greece this year, with a significant increase in the country’s share among its clientele, while the growth in demand has helped extend the tourism season into the fall, with TUI now set to keep bringing tourists over to Greece until end-November.

Ebel, who also expressed TUI’s desire to expand its business activities in Greece, stated that “Greece has created a framework for the safe resumption of tourism. This has allowed us to continue offering visitors unique travel experiences in Greece, and proves you can offer excellent holiday experiences while safeguarding the health and security of visitors, staff and the population.”