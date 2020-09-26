In his lengthy testimony to the security police on Lesvos over the devastating blaze that destroyed the migrant camp in Moria, an eyewitness described how a group of Afghan nationals set fires in different areas of the facility two weeks ago.

The fire on September 8 destroyed a large part of the overcrowded camp but caused no injuries.

The 42-year-old, who identified five of the six men arrested for the blaze, told police he saw 15-20 young Afghans setting fires while shouting, “Set one here” and “Set one there.”

The witness said tensions started after health authorities in the camp told 35 migrants who tested positive for coronavirus to isolate. “The news created intense resentment among many of my compatriots because many do not believe in the existence of the disease nor in the need to respect the measures,” he told the police.

The mood was exacerbated by a rumor that a fence would be placed around the perimeter of the centre so that migrants could not leave.

Kathimerini has learned that in the coming days, defense attorneys will submit official documents proving that some of the suspects are underage.