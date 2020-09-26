Residents of Kamena Vourla protest against refugee minors

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis on Friday expressed “deep sorrow” for the “extreme phenomena seen only in Kamena Vourla” in Fthiotida, referring to residents’ protests against the temporary accommodation there of 39 unaccompanied migrant minors.

In comments to Open TV, Mitarakis said the children would be staying at an old hotel in Kamena Vourla for a few weeks ahead of their relocation to other European countries. “We ask Europe to show solidarity and we can’t show solidarity to 39 children in Kamena Vourla,” he remarked.

The residents have staged road blockades, obstructing the delivery of food and supplies to the hotel, and blocked the national highway briefly on Friday in a symbolic protest.