Ankara has finally realized the limitations of militarizing its diplomacy.

Numerous and sizable opponents who have rallied together against the Erdogan regime refuse to tolerate the forceful imposition of a Turkish hegemony in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has so far played its geopolitical cards right on Turkey, buying time and gaining allies. The next steps however will not be easy. Turkey will seek to set unacceptable terms ahead of any talks with Greece and put the blame for any deadlock on Athens.

Athens needs to be alert. Meanwhile, there is a need for strong public diplomacy.