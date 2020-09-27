More camps locked down

Migrant reception centers in Thiva, central Greece, and Serres, in the country’s north, have been put on lockdown following outbreaks of the coronavirus.



The lockdowns were announced on Saturday in a joint decision by the ministries of Migration, Citizens’ Protection and Health and are to remain in force until October 9 when they will be reviewed.

Migrant facilities in Elaionas, Malakasa, Oinofyta, Ritsona, Schistos, Koutsohero and Fylakio, on the mainland, and on the islands of Samos and Leros are also under lockdown following outbreaks there.

On Lesvos, following the destruction of the Moria camp in fires earlier this month, migrants have been transferred to a temporary facility where Covid-19 infected residents have been segregated.