Over 80% of all new pensions to be issued online by end-2021

[InTime News]

By the end of next year, 80%-85% of new pensions will be issued online, Deputy Social Security Minister Panos Tsakloglou told Parliament last week.

The Atlas online pension system is already processing the disbursement of some 30% of new applications by retirees, said Tsakloglou.

He also revealed that the latest data from the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) showed that there were 117,876 overdue applications for main pensions and another 57,101 outstanding applications for supplementary pensions in June.

He went on to clarify that the precise, up-to-date figures will not be available for a few days more, mainly because many insured retirees – owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the partial or full lockdown in public services – submitted their applications twice, both by mail and online.