Scholars arriving for first-ever English-language degree

Athens University’s School of Philosophy has welcomed the first among 28 scholars from China, the United States, Canada, Egypt, Morocco, Albania and other parts of the world for the country’s first ever English-language degree at a public university. ‘The program paves the way for serious foreign-language studies in Greece and promotes Greek education and Greek culture,’ Eleni Karamolengou, the academic director of the BA in the Archaeology, History, and Literature of Ancient Greece, told Kathimerini. The four-year course consists of 32 classes, as well as visits to archaeological sites and museums. Classes start in early October. [Nikos Kokkalias]