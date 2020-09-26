Firefighters battling blaze near residential Athens suburb

Water-dumping helicopters and airplanes were trying to douse a blaze in a stretch of woodland in the residential Athens suburb of Kareas on Saturday afternoon, bolstering a force of 62 firefighters in the ground.

According to the fire service, the blaze started shortly after 3 p.m. on the fringes of Mount Hymettus, east of central Athens, and is close to dozens of homes, which, however, are not at risk.

The blaze reportedly started at the end of Klisoura Street. It was not clear whether it was burning close to a military base and shooting range located in the area.