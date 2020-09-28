Army to bolster efforts to rebuild infrastructure wrecked by Ianos Cyclone

Ongoing efforts to clear thousands of tons of mud and debris and to rebuild infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Ianos earlier this month are being bolstered by the military, the General Army Staff (GES) has said.

The GES said that it has dispatched eight officers and 15 soldiers, as well as eight earth-moving machines and four dump trucks to the central Greek region of Karditsa, where damage from the storm was extensive and four people were killed.

The army is also helping in the Ionian island of Kefalonia, where the storm battered the seaside villages of Agia Efimia and Assos, and several parts of the road network.

Officers with the Engineering Corps also helped rescue an elderly woman who had been trapped in her home in Kefalonia, GES said.