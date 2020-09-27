One killed, eight hurt in two road accidents

One person was killed and eight were injured in two major traffic accidents on Saturday morning.

The first incident, which happened early on Saturday involved the head on collision of two vehicles on a country road linking Nemea with the small town of Aidonia in the Peloponnese.

According to the Korinthotv.gr news website, the incident led to one person’s death and the injury of eight other people – three seriously and five less so. The cause of the collision remained unclear.

The second crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Saturday near Derveni, northeast of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, and involved a truck and a car.

The car crashed into the truck for reasons that remained unclear though the fact that road surface was slippery due to earlier rainfall is believed to have been a contributing factor.

According to local reports, a 55-year-old man sustained serious injuries in the crash while a 62-year-old suffered minor injuries.

After the crash, a pileup of other vehicles ensued though there were no reports of any further injuries.