Greek Police announce two major drug busts

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Saturday announced two major drug busts in as many operations.

ELAS’ biggest coup was in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, where drug enforcement officers intercepted two cars carrying 500,000 pills of the psychoactive substance known colloquially as ecstasy and arrested three suspects on suspicion that they are part of a gang responsible for dealing large quantities of the party drug in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and, probably, Turkey..

Investigators have put the street value of the haul at around 10 million euros, while they also seized 5,200 euros in cash from the three suspects.

In the Peloponnese, meanwhile, drug squad officers broke up another million-euro operation after shutting down a marijuana farm in Kalavryta in the region of Achaia.

No arrests were made in the initial operation, but ELAS uprooted 710 marijuana plants that would have yielded around 500 kilograms of cannabis with a street value in the region of 1.5 million euros.