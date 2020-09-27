Heart surgeon charged with bribe-taking, breach of duty

The head of a clinic at the capital’s Ippokrateio hospital has been arrested on charges of bribe-taking and breach of duty, it emerged on Saturday.

The 64-year-old heart surgeon is alleged to have pocketed 1,600 euros in “gifts” from a total of five patients between September 14 and 24.

There are reportedly no indications of the doctor having demanded the payments from his patients. Nevertheless he was arrested and was to face a prosecutor over the weekend.