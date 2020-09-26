Wildfire in Athens suburb brought under control

[ANA-MPA]

A fire that broke out on Saturday shortly after 3 p.m. in the residential suburb of Kareas, on the fringe of Mount Hymettus east of the Greek capital, was brought under control within just a couple of hours after the fire service threw its weight into battling the blaze before it could threaten people’s homes.

The fire service sent 62 firefighters, 22 trucks, two pedestrian units, five water-dumping helicopters and an airplane to lead the effort, which was also assisted by volunteers on the ground.

Fire chief Stefanos Kolokouris and Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias were at the site, helping coordinate the fire-fighting effort.

No property was damaged in the blaze, which caused traffic disruptions on several major thoroughfares, including Katechaki and Alimou avenues.

This was the second fire in less than a week on Mount Hymettus.