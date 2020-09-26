315 new coronavirus cases; 7 deaths

INTIME

Greek health authorities announced 315 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country is now 17,228, with 376 deaths.

There are 68 people on ventilators, but many more are in intensive care units and the government is concerned about the capacity of the public health system if trends continue.

From midnight Saturday, street kiosks and minimarkets will have to close from midnight to 5 a.m. in the capital Athens and other areas where new coronavirus cases remain high. These are major after-hours selling points of alcohol, especially to young people, who congregate in squares without keeping social distancing rules and, many, without masks.

[AP]