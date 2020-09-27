BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Rybolovlev plans to build new battery factory in Greece

DIMITRIS DELEVENGOS

TAGS: Business

Russian tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev has reportedly held talks through representatives with the Greek Development Ministry for the creation of a battery factory in Greece.

Sources told Kathimerini that the plan is for a 200 million-euro investment in the production of high-standard batteries by Innolith, a company majority owned by Rybolovlev.

Kathimerini spoke with Sergey Chernitsyn, advisor to the Russian owner of Skorpios island in the Ionian Sea, who confirmed a visit to the Greek ministry by the Monaco-based billionaire, but offered no further comments about the project under consideration.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.