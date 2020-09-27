Russian tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev has reportedly held talks through representatives with the Greek Development Ministry for the creation of a battery factory in Greece.



Sources told Kathimerini that the plan is for a 200 million-euro investment in the production of high-standard batteries by Innolith, a company majority owned by Rybolovlev.



Kathimerini spoke with Sergey Chernitsyn, advisor to the Russian owner of Skorpios island in the Ionian Sea, who confirmed a visit to the Greek ministry by the Monaco-based billionaire, but offered no further comments about the project under consideration.