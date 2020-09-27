US: Greece a 'critical' partner

Greece "is a critical partner with which the United States shares key strategic goals," the State Department says in a document it released on the occasion of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Greece.

The US considers Greece "a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Balkans and a vital partner in bolstering security and prosperity in the region," the State Department document says. "We are committed to supporting Greece’s security, prosperity, and continued democracy," it adds.

