4.7 earthquake shakes Mt. Athos

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has struck south of Greece’s northern peninsula of Mt. Athos.



No damage or injuries have been reported.



The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred Monday at 7.12 a.m. local time and was centered 23 kilometers away from Mt. Athos at a depth of 17.5 kilometers.



This is the last in a series of earthquakes in the area since Sunday morning.