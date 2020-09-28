Cruise ship heads back to Crete from Milos after 12 contract coronavirus

A Malta-flagged cruise ship which set sail from the Cretan port of Iraklio late on Sunday and reached the Aegean island of Milos on Monday is expected to return to Crete after 12 crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Twelve members of the Mein Schiff 6 cruiseliner, which is carrying nearly 1,000 passengers, were found to have contracted the virus after 150 sample tests were conducted, according to the Greek Shipping Ministry.

The crew members have been isolated.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias has been briefed on the situation.

