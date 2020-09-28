Pompeo visits Jewish Museum of Thessaloniki

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan visit the Jewish Museum in Thessaloniki, Monday.

Following his visit with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday visited the Jewish Museum of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

Pompeo was briefed about the city’s Jewish community and progress in the construction of the Holocaust Museum designed to honour some 46,000 Jewish residents deported and killed at German Nazi death camps during World War II.



“In recognition of Yom Kippur, I am honored to pay my respects at the Thessaloniki Jewish Museum, which commemorates the city’s once-vibrant Jewish community. The US remains committed to fighting anti-Semitism and promoting religious tolerance and freedom,” Pompeo tweeted.

“The US stands against anti-Semitism in all forms, and we will continue to work with Greece to advocate for religious freedom,” US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt, also in Thessaloniki, said in a tweet.

Very moved to commemorate #YomKippur in the memorial hall at the Jewish Museum of Thessaloniki, a reminder of the many lives lost during the Holocaust. The US stands against anti-Semitism in all forms, and we will continue to work with Greece to advocate for religious freedom. pic.twitter.com/FnDoYS1rK1 — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) September 28, 2020