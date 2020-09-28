Terror suspect remanded in Athens

A 42-year-old man who was one of three suspects arrested last Thursday in connection with an investigation into Greek urban guerrilla setup Popular Fighters Group (OLA) was remanded in custody on Monday after defending himself on illegal weapons possession charges.



The 42-year-old was detained after officers of the Hellenic Police’s counterterrorism unit seized explosives from a basement storage area in Koukaki, near central Athens, which he is alleged to have rented.



Another two people arrested in connection with the probe – a 38-year-old man linked to a bank robbery on Evia in 2010 and his 36-year-old girlfriend – were released pending further investigation.