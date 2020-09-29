COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Support from our allies

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Greece – which marks a departure from the usual custom of being followed by a visit to Turkey for the sake of keeping a balance – is yet more proof that Athens has been playing its cards right.

It is a demonstration of the fact that Greece has mobilized the support of its allies that has so far enabled a containment of Turkish aggression.

Greece’s greatest strength is its reliable diplomatic compass, which continues to point steadily in one direction.

