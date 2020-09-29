More tourism interventions to save businesses, jobs

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) will ask the government in this Thursday’s video conference for crucial additional interventions in order for tourism enterprises to survive and jobs to be kept.



The tourism industry’s proposals will include the subsidizing of employer social security contributions for tourism enterprises operating year-round, and the extension of the mandatory reduction of rents for tourism enterprises by 40%, especially when the owner is the state.



It follows a letter written by SETE President Yiannis Retsos to government ministers asking for the enhancement of tourism companies’ liquidity.