The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has identified tens of thousands of pensioners and other individuals who did not declare their real incomes in 2014, following cross-checking of data for that year.



In total 83,000 have been found to have hidden taxable material from the state and will now have to submit supplementary declarations and pay the taxes, fines and penalties the tax legislation provides for.



Out of those 83,000 taxpayers, some 40,000 are pensioners who based on the tax administration’s figures collected retroactive dues in 2014 they have failed to declare through an amendment of their tax statement that year.



During the week those 83,000 tax evaders will receive a notice that they ought to submit a supplementary declaration immediately, or face further fines.