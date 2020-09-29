MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Relaunch of cruise tourism off to a rocky start

TAGS: Coronavirus, Tourism

Greece’s reopening to cruise tourism was dealt a blow Monday after 12 members of the 666 crew on the first liner to sail Greek waters since the lockdown, tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after departing from Crete on the way to Corfu. Carrying 922 passengers, the TUI-operated Mein Schiff 6 was to be met by a team from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) at the capital’s Piraeus port early this morning, where crew members would be retested. According to the Civil Protection Agency, all of the passengers had tested negative for the coronavirus 72 hours prior to departure. [Shutterstock]

