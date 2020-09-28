ATHEX: Weak stock rise dashes expectations

The rebound expected in Monday’s Greek bourse session was not the meaningful game-changer that had been hoped for and which traders’ psychology so desperately needs right now. The sequence of losses may have stopped after six sessions, but the benchmark failed to absorb the positive mood observed on global markets that saw stocks post significant gains at the start of the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 625.20 points, adding 1.18% to Friday’s 617.90 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.09% to 1,489.58 points.

The banks index earned 1.98%, as Eurobank grew 3.49%, Piraeus advanced 2.26%, National improved 1.26% and Alpha edged up 0.58%.

Ellaktor soared 5.74%, Viohalco jumped 4.29%, Coca-Cola HBC augmented 2.99% and Public Power Corporation collected 2.41%, while Jumbo declined 1.29% and Sarantis parted with 0.58%.

In total 64 stocks enjoyed gains, 29 recorded losses and 18 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 38.8 million euros, up from last Friday’s €37.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.81% to 44.33 points.