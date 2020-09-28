US secretary of state in Crete ahead of Souda Bay base visit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be hosted at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ family home in Akrotiri, in Hania, Crete, on Monday night, ahead of a visit to the American navy base at Souda Bay the following morning.

Mitsotakis, who has been on the island since of Monday afternoon, will visit the base at Souda with Pompeo on Tuesday morning. A meeting with an expanded delegation is scheduled at the 115 Combat Wing headquarters of the Hellenic Air Force, to be followed by statements to the press.

At 13.15 p.m., Mitsotakis will hold a working luncheon at the house, while at 5 p.m. on Tuesday the two officials will visit the archaeological site of Aptera, accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

Greek officials participating in the meetings include Foreign Affairs and Defense ministers Nikos Dendias andr Nikos Panagiotopoulos, National Defense General Staff chief Konstantinos Floros and the director of the prime minister’s Diplomatic Office, Ambassador Eleni Sourani. [ANA-MPA]