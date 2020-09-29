Aegean changes course, but not its destination

The pandemic has forced Aegean Airlines to postpone the delivery date of seven Airbus A320neo aircraft from 2022-23 to 2025-26, the carrier’s top officials told analysts in a conference call on Monday, confirming that the total order of 46 aircraft from the French aerospace industry remains active.



Aegean will also return 26 A320ceo aircraft whose lease expires up to or in 2022.



This policy shift follows the announcement that the company’s net losses of 159 million euros in the first half of the year and that in the third quarter of 2020 the company’s flying activity amounted to about half of that in the summer of 2019.