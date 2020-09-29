Cruise ship arrives at Piraeus for Covid-19 inspection

[InTime News]

The Mein Schiff 6 cruise ship sailed into the Greek capital’s port of Piraeus on Tuesday morning, where it will be inspected by a team from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The TUI-operated cruise ship was ordered to sail to Piraeus after 12 members of its 666-strong crew tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, after leaving the Cretan port of Iraklio on its way to Corfu.

The Mein Schiff 6 was the first liner to sail Greek waters since the spring lockdown, and the outbreak is seen as a blow to the country’s relaunch of cruise tourism.

However, TUI said on Tuesday morning that half of the retests on the 12 crew members have come out negative and it is awaiting the results from the other six.

EODY will be conducting random checks on the crew, but also on passengers, all 922 of which presented a certificate of having tested negative for the virus within 72 hours before boarding and leaving Crete.

No one will be allowed to leave the ship until it is given the all-clear by the Greek health authorities.