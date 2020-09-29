All unaccompanied refugee children relocated, says government official

Greece’s special secretary for the protection of unaccompanied minors has said that of Tuesday there were no children without a parent or guardian staying at the migrant reception and identification centers (RICs) on the eastern Aegean islands or at the land border with Turkey in Evros.

“Our country has taken an important in the protection of this population and is in a position to more successfully fulfill its international commitments,” Eirini Avgenaki said in a post on Facebook.

“There are no more unaccompanied minors at the RICs on the islands or the Evros camp,” she added.

Avgenaki cited figures from the National Center for Social Solidarity indicating that there were 1,752 unaccompanied minors staying at RICs in end-February, when the total number across the country stood at 5,379.