New Acropolis lighting to be unveiled Wednesday

The Acropolis Hill in the center of Athens is seen in a photo taken Tuesday night during final tests of a new lighting system, created by award-winning lighting designer Eleftheria Deko. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to preside over the unveiling of the new lighting system on Wednesday night, in a ceremony that will also be attended by three European counterparts. The new system is said to be unique in that, thanks to variations in the intensity and color of the lights, the rocky hill, the walls and the focal point of the Parthenon will be illuminated in a way that highlights the differences in both the geological layers and the historical eras of the structures.