Pompeo: US ‘strongly’ supports dialogue between Greece and Turkey

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said Washington “strongly” supports dialogue between Greece and Turkey amid tensions between the two countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.



“We strongly support dialogue between NATO allies Greece and Turkey and encourage them to resume discussion… as soon as possible,” Pompeo said during a visit at the US naval base at Souda Bay on the southern Greek island of Crete Tuesday.



Pompeo, who on Monday met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, said the relationship between the US and Greece is “at an all-time high.”



“We look to Greece as a true pillar for stability and prosperity and the Eastern Mediterranean and are incredibly proud to support its leadership,” Pompeo said, adding that “security cooperation is especially important as Russia continues to destabilize the region.”



In his comments, Greek Prime Minister criticized Turkey’s provocative activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that “Turkish actions contradict western values.”



Mitsotakis said Greece is “against unilateral actions, adding he is optimistic that “the time for diplomacy has arrived.”

Deeply impressed by my visit to @NSA_SoudaBay. Thanks to the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement @NikosDendias and I signed last year, our military-to-military relationship has been enhanced significantly. The strong @NATO Alliance continues to contribute to regional security. pic.twitter.com/xOORGIn2Gt — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 29, 2020