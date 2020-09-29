Ferry with hundreds of migrants from islands to dock at Lavrio

A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of migrants from the islands of the eastern Aegean was expected to dock at the port of Lavrio on Tuesday.

The Blue Start Chios is carrying 724 migrants from Lesvos, 63 from Chios, 39 from Samos and an unspecified number from Kos and Leros.

All the migrants are to be transferred to reception facilities on the mainland as part of the Helios program which the International Organization for Migration is running in association with the Greek government.

There is a particular focus on easing the pressure on Lesvos, where the overcrowded Moria camp was destroyed by three fires earlier this month. Most of the 12,000 people displaced from Moria were moved into a temporary shelter after the fires.