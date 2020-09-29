Palmer calls for maritime zone delineation on the basis of international law
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer has criticized Turkey’s exploration for natural gas off the ethnically split island of Cyprus as a “provocation,” while calling for a delimitation of maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean in a peaceful manner and on the basis of international law.
Speaking at the Economist Conference on Tuesday, Palmer said that diplomacy is the only way to de-escalate tensions in the region, adding that “it is of the best interest of all of us to keep Turkey anchored to the West.”