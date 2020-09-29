NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Palmer calls for maritime zone delineation on the basis of international law

TAGS: Conference, US, Turkey, Cyprus

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer has criticized Turkey’s exploration for natural gas off the ethnically split island of Cyprus as a “provocation,” while calling for a delimitation of maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean in a peaceful manner and on the basis of international law.

Speaking at the Economist Conference on Tuesday, Palmer said that diplomacy is the only way to de-escalate tensions in the region, adding that “it is of the best interest of all of us to keep Turkey anchored to the West.”

