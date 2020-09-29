NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
416 more coronavirus cases; five new deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus, Death

Greek authorities announced 416 new cases of coronavirus and five fatalities in the past 24 hours Tuesday.

Authorities said 240 of the 416 cases were registered in the greater Athens area.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 18,123, with 388 dead.

Seventy-nine patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 207 have left ICU.

