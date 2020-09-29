Corruption prosecutor taking recourse to European court

Eleni Touloupaki, the country’s top corruption prosecutor who in July was charged with abuse of power and dereliction of duty in connection with the judicial handling of the Novartis bribery probe, is appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.

Touloupaki claims that her fundamental right to be considered innocent until proven guilty has been violated.

In a statement, Touloupaki’s lawyer Vassilis Heirdaris said that his client’s appeals were not only a reaction to the violation of her rights but also a “symbolic gesture in defense of the institutional role of the prosecutor, the independence and autonomy of justice in our country and the championing of democratic institutions.”