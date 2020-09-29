Moscow reacts to Pompeo’s remarks on Russia

Moscow has reacted to comments by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who during his visit to Greece said that “security cooperation is especially important as Russia continues to destabilize the region.”

In a tweet, the Russian Embassy said that “it is not the first time that American officials are trying, with public remarks, to pull the country into the anti-Russian front.”

“The anti-Russian hysteria can hardly find a sympathetic ear among the friendly Greek people,” it added.