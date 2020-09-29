One in five retirees is under 65

More than one in every five pensioners in Greece is under the age of 64, according to the figures of the Helios pensions database for September.



The Labor Ministry’s register has 2,486,053 retirees, of whom 559,079 or 22.48% are aged up to 64, thanks to the favorable retirement status granted to them by several social security funds and early retirement opportunities.



The figures also showed that the average monthly main pension in Greece this month amounted to 726.70 euros, while the average auxiliary pension, granted to a section of pensioners, comes to €194.37 in September.