‘All options remain on the table,’ Michel says on Turkey

European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders, has said that “all options remain on the table” with regards to sanctions against Turkey ahead of the October 1-2 special meeting.

“Our objective is to create a space for a constructive dialogue with Turkey to achieve stability and security in the whole region, and to ensure full respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of all EU member states,” Michel said in his invitation letter to the members of the European Council.



“This will only be possible if Turkey engages constructively,” he said.



“All options remain on the table to defend the legitimate interests of the EU and its member States,” he said.